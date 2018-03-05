CBSE exams to begin from today

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board examinations 2018 are beginning from today across the country. A total of 17,547 schools and over 28 lakh candidates will participate in Class X and XII board examinations. After a long gap of almost 9 years, CBSE reintroduced Board exams for the first time for class X students. The Class X exam will be conducted at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres abroad. The Class XII exam will be held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad.