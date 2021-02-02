CBSE Datesheet for Classes 10 & 12 to Be Released Today

The datesheet for Classes 10 and 12 examinations to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would be released by the board on Tuesday, 2 February.

The announcement was made by Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, 28 January, during an interaction with heads of schools, where he talked about ways of implementing the National Education Policy 2020.

Earlier on 31 December 2020, Dr Pokhriyal had announced that CBSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be held from 4 May to 10 June 2021.

Back then, Dr Pokhriyal also said the board will try its best to get answer scripts checked on time, while adding that he expects results for these board exams to be declared by 15 July.

