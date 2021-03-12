CBSE, in Collaboration with Intel, Launches AI Student Community; Check Here for Registration

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in collaboration with Intel, launched the AI Student Community (AISC). The main aim of this AI platform is to provide a space where students can come together for learning and sharing experiences. AISC will help in creating and spreading awareness about Artificial Intelligence in an inclusive manner.

The biggest benefit of this AI platform is that it can be accessed by students all across India. For registering on this platform, the students will have to visit the website,www.cbseacademic.nic.in.

Take a look at the steps that you will need to follow to get yourself registered:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for www.cbseacademic.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a tab that reads, ‘AI Student Community’. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window, where you will have to choose between ‘Student’ and ‘teacher’

Step 4: Once have chosen the option, a form will open

Step 5: Carefully enter your details and hit the submit button

Step 6: Take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page and keep a print out of it for future reference

After registering on the AI platform, students will be able to access it by using their login ID and password. Once registered, the student will be able to learn artificial intelligence andits application for social impact projects through real time webinars by experts.

AISC also offers interactive methods of learning, giving students the opportunity to participate in online challenges to test their knowledge and up-grade themselves.

There is also a provision to connect with other fellow students across India and exchange ideas with them on topics relevant to Artificial Intelligence. Further, they can also enjoy easy access to national and international competitions through the portal.

In case there are any queries pertaining to the registration or the platform, you can write to CBSE on ai4cbse@gmail.com or jsse.cbse@gmail.com.