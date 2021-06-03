CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: Considering evaluation criteria, final decision likely in two weeks, says board secretary

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said that it is considering the evaluation criteria for Class 12 results.

The board will take up to two weeks to arrive at a final decision on how to grade the students, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi stated.

He said that the board will try to announce the decision in the shortest possible time.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Tripathi said: "We cannot fix any date or time today, but we also know that this work has to be done as soon as possible".

He further requested parents and students to be patient.

CBSE evaluation criteria for Class 12 are under consideration and it would take upto 2 weeks. Experts would look at all the possibilities and make a decision: CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi pic.twitter.com/ksDRAuHbgl " ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

This big announcement comes after the Supreme Court asked CBSE and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) to reveal the objective criteria to be adopted for awarding marks to Class 12 students in two weeks.

The apex court was also happy to note that the government has taken a decision to cancel the Class 12 board exams this year.

Further speaking, Tripathi shared that if students are not satisfied with the evaluation process, they can give examinations separately after the situation gets back to normal.

"Students who are not satisfied with the statement have an option to appear in the examination that would be provided by the CBSE as and when the situation becomes conducive," he added.

The CBSE had on 14 April announced the cancellation of Class 10 exams and the postponement of Class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board examinations after a crucial meeting with Union ministers and other important stakeholders.

Story continues

Also See: CBSE to start tele-counselling for students' mental well-being from today; teachers, counsellors to be roped in

Class 10 Board Results: CBSE releases list of Frequently Asked Questions on new marks tabulation policy

Decision on CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 likely today: High-level virtual meeting underway

Read more on India by Firstpost.