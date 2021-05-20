CBSE Class-12 Board Exams: All That Has Happened So Far

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce its final decision on whether it will conduct the Class-12 Board exams or not.

In April, CBSE had announced the cancellation of Class-10 exams and postponed the Class-12 Board examinations due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across India. While announcing the rescheduling, CBSE said that it will review the situation on 1 June 2021 and take a decision.

With the worsening COVID situation in India, CBSE Class-12 students started demanding the cancellation of their exams.

Meanwhile, reports had surfaced stating that the Ministry of Education was likely to cancel Class-12 Board exams. However, CBSE officials clarified on 14 May that it had not taken any decision regarding the Class-12 exams.

"It is clarified that no such decision (cancellation of exams) has been taken regarding Class 12 board examination, as being speculated. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public," a senior CBSE official said, as quoted by PTI.

On 17 May, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank conducted a meeting with state education secretaries. The meeting was organized to discuss the COVID-19 situation, online education, and the National Education Policy.

It was expected that Ministry of Education will take some decision regarding CBSE class 12 board exams in this meeting. But no announcement has been made as of now.

A plea has also been filed in the Supreme Court by advocate Mamta Sharma, seeking directions to the Centre to cancel the class 12 board exams, reported The Indian Express.

It was followed by one more PIL in the Supreme Court filed by a Kerala based teacher, Tony Joseph. His plea also asks court to cancel CBSE and ISC class 12 board exams, reported NDTV.

The decision of cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams can also impact other boards, as they may follow the suit. Whatever the final decision be, the uncertainty is already amounting to anxiety among a lot of students.

(With inputs from NDTV, Indian Express, and PTI)

