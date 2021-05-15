CBSE to CISCE to State Boards: How Different Boards Are Assessing Class 10 Students

In the wake of the situation caused by Covid-19 pandemic due to the second wave of coronavirus in the country, several states have cancelled their Class 10 board exams taking students’ well-being into account. The states have decided to promote class 10 students into the next higher level based on their own board’s assessment criteria. The move by the state boards came after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in April announced cancellation of class 10th board exams for 2020-2021 academic session.

Several state boards including Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Telangana have also cancelled the board exams of Class 10 due to Covid-19 pandemic. While few state boards have announced their assessment criteria, others are yet to do the same.

Let’s look at how different boards are assessing class 10 students:

CBSE: While announcing the cancellation of class 10 exams in April, the CBSE board had said that it will follow “an objective” criterion for assessment. On May 1, the board in its notification announced the criteria according to which the students will be assessed out of maximum 100 marks for each subject — 80 marks for year-end board exams and 20 marks for internal assessment.

Generally, CBSE allots 80 marks to students for written exams and 20 marks for internal assessment. Most of the schools have already conducted the internal assessment and uploaded their data on the CBSE portal. Since, written exams have not been conducted, the CBSE has asked its affiliated schools to assess the 80 marks – maximum 40 marks in pre-board exam followed by 30 marks in mid-term exam and 10 marks in periodic test or unit test. CBSE has maintained that students who are not happy with the given marks based on the criterion can apply to appear for special exams.

CISCE: The CISCE in a statement has said that it is committed to devising ‘a fair and an unbiased criterion’ adding that the method for ICSE class 10 results will be announced later. Reportedly, the affiliated schools have been asked by the board to provide two types of marks – average marks of class 9 and the average marks of class 10.

Delhi: The Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government has recently asked all the government schools in the national capital to assess those students over phone who missed one or more of their Class 10 pre-board exams. Reportedly, the government has asked the schools to conduct a “one-to-one assessment” on-call to align with CBSE notification for the tabulation of marks of class 10 for the 2020-21 academic session.

Telangana: The School Education Department, Telangana, has decided to promote all students of class 10 based on formative assessment. The department will award grades instead of marks to class 10 students on the basis of their performance in internal assessment. It has asked the affiliated school to scale up the internal assessment marks to 100 per cent, which usually contribute to only 20 per cent of the total assessment.

Odisha: According to the alternative criteria for class 10 result released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, the students will be assessed based on their performance in class 9, class 10 and school performance in the past four years.

Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has announced that the marks of the class 10 board exam will be calculated on the basis of student’s performances in four exams – the first term, second term, pre-board and internal assessment exams.

Jammu and Kashmir: After cancelling the remaining class 10 board examinations, the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Board (JKBOSE) has said that students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment and their performance in the subjects for which exams have already been conducted during the academic year.

Gujarat: In wake of a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently announced that mass promotion has been granted to all the students appearing for class 10 Board exam 2021.

West Bengal: The West Bengal government has declared that it will put on hold the state board exams. The West Bengal Madhyamik exams 2021 (Class 10) were earlier scheduled for June 1 but was later postponed to June 15. Due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases, it has now been deferred till further notice.

Other than that, several states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal and Assam have postponed class 10 board exam.

