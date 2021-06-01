CBSE, CISCE 12th Exams Cancelled: What About State Boards?

While the class 12 exams have been canceled for both the central boards — CBSE and CISCE — there is yet to be a decision on state board exams. Several academicians and politicians were demanding a nationwide uniform policy for the assessment of students.

Advocate Mamata Sharma who is fighting the case seeking cancellation of class 12 exams in the Supreme Court welcomed the decision by the government and said that she will raise concerns of state board students in the next hearing scheduled on June 3. “Now on Thursday hearing will request the Hon’ble Apex Court to pass similar directions for all state boards”. She added that she will also ask the SC “to specify a date by which result would be declared to ensure the result is not delayed further”

Further, a fresh petition has been filed on behalf of a group of 47 students in the Supreme Court seeking cancelation of exams for all students studying in states and UTs across India. This petition has been filed by child rights activist Anubha Srivastava.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had recently asked the PM to adapt a “uniform national policy for examinations like the Standard XII boards to not impact the kids’ future.”

Bihar has already held the class 12 board exams and declared results as well. The Chhattisgarh Board or CGBSE has begun the exams today. It is holding the exams in an open-book format. As per guidelines by the state board, the students have to visit their designated centre and get their subject question papers and answer sheets. Once they receive the question paper, they will have to submit their answer sheet by June 5. Keeping the safety of students in mind, the state government had decided to conduct the exams from home. A total of 2 lakh 71 thousand students have registered to take the CGBSE 12th exam in Chhattisgarh.

