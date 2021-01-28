CBSE Board Exams 2021 Datesheet Update: Exam Schedule For Class 10 And Class 12 to be Announced on February 2

New Delhi, January 28: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the schedule for the Class 10 and 12 board exams on February 2, Tuesday. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” made the announcement regarding the exam datesheet on Thursday. The Education Minister interacted with presidents and secretaries of the CBSE Sahodaya School complexes.

Also Read | CBSE Board Exams 2021: Only Students Who Pass Pre-Board Exams Will Be Given Admit Cards for Board Examination? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News

Pokhriyal discussed changes in the CBSE curriculum for the academic year 2021-22 in the view of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. During the Interaction, the Education Minister stressed on the importance of regional language. “Regional language as a medium of instruction in primary education in NEP will be uniformly implemented across all Indian schools,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Pokhriyal as saying.

Ranmesh Pokhriyal's Interaction With presidents and secretaries of the CBSE Sahodaya School complexes:

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Date Update: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Announces Examination To Be Conducted on July 3

On December 31, 2021, Pokhriyal announced the exam dates of the CBSE. The examinations will begin from May 4 and end on June 10. The results would likely be declared on July 15. Notably, like the 2020 academic session, CBSE class 10 board exams 2021 and CBSE class 12 board exams 2021 will be held amid strict precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.