CBSE, AICTE to Jointly Launch Training Courses for Teachers

The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have joined hands to create programmes for the training of teachers and students studying in school across India. The two premier institutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for training and enhancing skills of teachers and students of CBSE-affiliated schools.

Together, CBSE and AICTE will launch programmes for the training of CBSE school teachers. These courses will be available at AICTE Training and learning Academy (ATAL), National Education Alliance for Technology (NEAT). School students innovation ambassador training will also be offered to school teachers through the course. It will connect institutions’ innovation councils, conduct joint hackathon for school students, and student learning assessments will also be available, informed professor Rajeev Kumar member secretary AICTE.

“The collaboration of CBSE and AICTE will go a long way in students facilitation who will now be aware about the emerging areas in technology and get timely and appropriate guidance,” CBSE chairperson Manoj Ahuja said.

According to the Chairman of AICTE professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe “the digital learning platforms of AICTE are expected to reshape the way in which students learned so far.”

The vice-chairman, AICTE, Dr. M P Poonia further assured that proper awareness will be created about the schemes by organising webinars, social media campaigns at national and regional levels to encourage students.