CBSE 12th Private, Repeater Students Approach SC, Seek Cancelation of Exam

A total of 9110 students have approached the Supreme Court seeking cancelation of exams and evaluation based on an alternative mode of assessment. The group of students is representing the around 1.5 lakh students who have enrolled in CBSE class 12 in open mode also known as a private mode and those who were to appear for compartmental exams this year.

While CBSE has canceled exams for regular students for open mode students and those who had failed last year and were to repeat board exams this year, the board had said that it will hold exams at a later stage. For private, and second chance compartment candidates, CBSE will hold exams “when the conditions become conducive for the conduct of such examinations. The details will be notified in due course,” said the board in its policy document.

The intervention petition claims that about 1.5 lakh students from CBSE including those appearing for open mode and those who were to appear for compartment exams this year still have to appear for offline exams. Students in this category from other state boards combined to come up to about three lakh. Advocate Mamata Sharma, who was fighting for the cancelation of class 10 and 12 board exams for CBSE and CISCE students, will represent the students.

“The Class XII private and compartmental students of CBSE are being compelled to appear in the above-mentioned offline examinations, amid the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation causing a huge threat to their life,” said the intervention petition.

“When the dates for various entrance tests, like CLAT, NEET etc, have already been notified, keeping the date of aforesaid board examinations in abeyance, would take away the equal rights of the Class XIIPrivate / Patrachar / 2nd chance Compartment candidates of the CBSE, to compete with other students, equally, at such national level entrance tests. It is submitted that this would not only be unfair and unreasonable,” the petition added.

