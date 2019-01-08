CBI vs CBI: Setback for Modi Government, SC reinstates Alok Verma as CBI Director

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated Alok Verma as CBI Director, however, he cannot take major policy decisions. In a decision which could be seen as a setback to the Modi government, the Supreme Court set aside the CVC's (Central Vigilance Commission) October 23rd order that forced Verma on leave. The Supreme Court further added that this case would be sent to a statutory committee for further referral, pending which Alok Verma could not take "major policy decisions" as CBI director. In it's observation, the court further added that the Government should have referred this case to the select committee comprising of Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and Leader of the Opposition if it wished to initiate removal of the CBI director. The judgement was read out by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on behalf of Ranjan Gogoi, the Chief Justice of India who was on leave today.