CBI vs CBI: Govt conducted political coup on CBI, says Sitaram Yechury

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre of conducting a political coup against Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The communist leader said, "The Modi government and the Prime Minister have conducted a political coup against the CBI. They have conducted transfer of all the officers and directors, and main objective appears to be to protect the chosen officers of the Prime Minister posted at CBI."