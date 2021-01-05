CBI Seeks Delhi HC Permission to Quiz Foreigner in Forgery Case Involving Arms Dealer Jagdish Tytler

India's premier investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, has knocked the doors of the Delhi High Court seeking permission to examine a foreign national in connection with a forgery case involving controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma and Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

A single-judge bench of the high court presided over by Justice Yogesh Khanna has now posted the applications filed by the investigator for further hearing on January 27.

The plea challenged the order of the trial court order dated October 23 last year whereby the application for examining C.Edmond Allen -- a foreign national -- through video conferencing was declined.

The CBI had in 2009 registered a case upon the complaint of then Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs.

It was alleged that a forged letter on Maken's letterhead was written to the prime minister by businessman Abhishek Verma seeking easing of norms for procuring business visa.

The CBI probe claimed that Congress leader Jagdish Tytler had conspired with Verma to cheat a Chinese telecom firm.