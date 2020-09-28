CBI responds to delay in SSR death case; Wifebeater cop suspended | Top News | 28 Sept

Top headlines of the day

1. CBI has reacted to the pressure administered by Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends and family. The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued a statement stating that they are conducting a professional investigation into the death of SSR. They are claiming that all aspects are being looked into and nothing has been ruled out as of yet. Although many believed that the CBI had ruled out the homicide angle of SSR’s death, with this statement, it becomes clear that they are considering all angles. The family’s continuous pressure over CBI’s inaction and diverting from the murder aspect of the case has resulted in the CBI reiterating that they haven’t ruled foul play yet. The public demands a fair inquiry.

2. Farm Bills 2020: Congress MP TN Prathapan has said he will move the Supreme Court on Monday and submit a petition challenging the Farm Bills passed by Parliament last week.TN Prathapan, Member of Parliament from Kerala, will be arguing before the Supreme Court against The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 which got President’s assent on Sunday. The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, earlier alleged that the agriculture bills passed by the government in a "highly undemocratic manner are nothing but an attack on our farmers and an attempt to transform agriculture into another revenue stream for their crony capitalist friends".

3. The farmers’ agitation has taken a violent political turn with this incident, speaking exclusively to Times Now, the president of the Punjab Youth Congress, Birender Dhillon, stated that he collected money from youth congress workers, bought a tractor for a sum of fifty thousand, got it down to the national capital to it torch only to draw the attention of the country to the plight of farmers. Unperturbed by the arrests, Dhillon maintains that he will only intensify his protest for the right of farmers and will not apologise, they are prepared to face any legal action.

4. Barely a year after the historic verdict for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir was delivered by the Supreme Court of India, a fresh suit has now been filed in a Mathura civil court to “reclaim” the entire Krishna Janmabhoomi in the temple town claiming that “every inch of the land is sacred for the devotees of Lord Shree Krishna and the Hindu community”. The petition filed on behalf of Shri Krishna Virajman said that 13.37 acres of the land of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi is in the possession of the mosque, which should be returned.

5. 2 videos of Madhya Pradesh Special DG Purushottam Sharma have surfaced. In one video, his wife catches him red-handed with another woman, while in another he brutally assaulted his wife. Both these videos went viral. Now the action has been taken on them. The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended senior IPS officer DG Purushottam Sharma. Taking cognizance of the viral video, Madhya Pradesh Home Department issued a notification on Monday afternoon and suspended the accused officer with immediate effect. He was also transferred. The investigation has been started regarding the case.