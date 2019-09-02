CBI Records Statement of Unnao Rape Survivor in Road Accident Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recorded the statement of the Unnao rape survivor in the case of the road accident, in which she lost her aunts and her lawyer and herself were injured, officials said on Monday, 2 September.

The rape survivor, who was flown from the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow to AIIMS in Delhi in a critical condition, has shown considerable progress and has been moved to the ward, they said.

“After her condition improved, the agency recorded her statement,” they added.

Also Read: Unnao Rape Case: Court Records Statement of Rape Survivor’s Uncle

The survivor, hailing from Unnao, has alleged that Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped her in 2017 when she was still a minor. Sengar was expelled from the BJP last month.

Her uncle has alleged the hand of people close to Sengar in the accident.

“The statement of her lawyer is yet to be recorded as he is still in the Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition,” they said.

The lawyer was in the car with the survivor when a speeding truck approaching in the wrong direction rammed into it in Gurubakshganj in Rae Bareli, about 60 kilometers from state capital Lucknow, resulting in the death of her two aunts, they said.

A few days ago, another gang-rape case in Unnao came to the front where a woman and her mother tried setting themselves on fire outside the district magistrate's office in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, alleging police inaction in the case.

Also Read: Another Gang-Rape in Unnao: Survivor, Mother Attempt Immolation

. Read more on India by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand DeathsCBI Records Statement of Unnao Rape Survivor in Road Accident Case . Read more on India by The Quint.