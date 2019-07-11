CBI raids lawyers Indira Jaising, Anand Grover in foreign funding case

Senior lawyers Indira Jaising and her husband Anand Grover are being raided by the CBI, which has accused them of violating a law on foreign funding. Anand Grover and his NGO have been accused of misusing foreign contributions and spending the funds outside India. While speaking on the raids, Jaising spoke to media personnel and said, "We have been targeted for the human rights work that we have done over the years." Indira Jaising is an advocate. She is an Indian lawyer noted for her legal activism in promoting human right causes. In 2018 she was ranked 20th in the list of 50 Greatest Leaders of the World by Fortune magazine. Anand Grover is a senior lawyer known for legal activism in Indian law relating to homosexuality and HIV. Along with his wife Indira Jaising.