CBI questions Hathras victim's family for five hours

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned family members of Hathras incident victim for almost five hours.

The CBI is probing the torture and alleged gangrape of 19-year old Dalit woman who died in a Delhi hospital last month.

Victim's sister-in-law said the team asked her questions related to the case.

"They did not ask me many questions. They asked me about Chotu, but I don't know him. They have taken victim's clothes with them. They carried out questioning for hours. We did not face any pressure," she said.

Family of the Hathras incident victim wants the case to be shifted to Delhi. They also want to move to the national capital.

The victim's brother had told ANI on Friday that the family wants to be safe wherever they are.

The CBI has set up a camp office in Hathras on premises belonging to the agriculture department.

As a part of the investigation, the CBI team on Tuesday collected samples from the spot where the victim of the alleged gang-rape was cremated on September 30. (ANI)