CBI initiates inquiry against IOA for sending 2 'unqualified' doctors to Rio Olympics

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a preliminary investigation of 'Nepostism' and 'Favoritism' against some Indian Olympic Association(IOA) officials for sending two unqualified medical professional with the Indian Rio Olympic team. Meanwhile, Joint Secretary of IOA, Anandeshwer Pandey, stated on a very lighter note that there are no specific parameters to select medical professionals for the Olympic team. It is said that doctors Pawandeep Singh and R.S. Negi were sent to Rio without proper qualifications. IOA's such step is being seen as 'partial', as Pawandeep's father Tarlochan Singh is the vice-president of the IOA and on the other hand, Negi is the cousin and close friend of IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta.