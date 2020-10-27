CBI files report in Tuticorin case; 2+2 meet to begin today | Top headlines | Oct 27

Here are the top headlines:

HDL stories

1. A week before the U.S presidential elections, a 2+2 crucial meet is being held in India. Two senior-most members of the Trump administration have reached New Delhi for this 2+2 meeting. These include U.S state secretary Mike Pompeo and U.S Defence Secretary Mike Esper. According to the sources, military level agreements are to be signed during this 2+2 meet that will take place today.

2. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has attacked both France and India for their Islamophobic content. Pak PM amidst the rising tensions in his country is focusing on Muslims in other countries and has written to Facebook CEO. However, after attacking France, the BJP has taken a stand and is supporting France with #IamWithFrance. BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh in his tweets has used this hashtag and has also said that India is a victim of Islamic terror.

3. After National Democratic Alliance fulfilled its promise of Ram Mandir and Article 370, the chorus for UCC or Uniform Civil Code grows louder. RSS has now demanded that there should be a public debate on the Uniform Civil Code. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, however, has left it on the government to decide if it was the right time to bring the bill or not.



4.It is the last day of campaigning for the first phase of Bihar elections and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has once again made a scathing remark at Lalu Prasad Yadav. Nitish Kumar stated that Lalu Prasad did not believe in his daughters and promoted 'sons' only. Bihar CM further goes on to attack Lalu Prasad with 8-9 kids remark and says that he himself does not know anything.

5. Central Bureau of Investigation has submitted its report in the Tuticorin death case. The report has been submitted to the Madurai bench of the Madaras High Court. In the report, the CBI has revealed gory details in the custodial death of Jayaraj and Benix. The report highlights police brutality, which led to the death of the father-son duo. The CBI report also mentions that there were bloodstains on the lathis of the police.



6. Christmas gift said to arrive early in the United Kingdom. The report states that a hospital in London has been asked to prepare for the first batch of COVID vaccine by Oxford.

7. NASA has confirmed water molecules on the moon. Space agency looks at the possibility of setting a lunar base in future.