CBI files case against Rotomac Pens owner Vikram Kothari, raids residence

The Crime Bureau of India raided Rotomac's owner Vikram Kothari's residence in Kanpur on Monday. Businessman Vikram Kothari has taken a loan of more than Rs. 800 crore from five state owned banks including Bank of India, State Bank and Union Bank of India. Since last week, Kothari's office in Kanpur's City Center road has been locked, and he has been untraceable ever since. Kothari was spotted last night at a wedding in Kanpur.