CBI arrests NTPC manager for accepting bribe of Rs 3 lakh

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) [India], September 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the manager (safety) of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Barkagaon, Hazaribagh in Jharkhand for "demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant."

A case was registered on a complaint against manager (safety), NTPC, Barkagaon under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), CBI said in a statement.

"It was alleged that the accused demanded undue advantage of Rs 7 lakh in lieu of payment of Rs 69.61 lakh (approx.) made to the complainant by the NTPC, Barkagaon, Hazaribagh for the supply of mask, sanitizers, PPE kits by his firm," CBI said.

It was further alleged that the accused later agreed to accept the undue advantage of an amount of Rs. 3 lakh through cheque. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting bribe of Rs 3 lakh through cheque as reward from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused at Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) which led to the recovery of some incriminating documents.

The accused was produced before the Court of Special Judge for CBI Cases, Ranchi and was remanded to judicial custody, CBI said. (ANI)

