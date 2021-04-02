CBI Arrests 3 Alleged Staffers of Telangana MP in Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, 1 April, arrested three people, allegedly working with Telangana MP Kavitha Maloth, in connection with a Rs 1 lakh bribery case.

A CBI spokesperson in Delhi said that Rajib Bhattacharya, Shubhangi Gupta and Durgesh Kumar Maurya were arrested from the Saraswati Apartments in the national capital in connection with the case.

The official said that the agency registered a case on the complaint against the two accused, claiming to be the staff of Maloth, and other unknown public servants, adding that the complainant alleged that the accused demanded Rs 1 lakh for allowing unhindered construction at his house by managing MCD officials.

"The CBI laid a trap and the accused were caught while demanding and accepting the undue advantage of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant. During investigation, one more accused was caught."

The official said that searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Delhi which led to recovery of certain documents.

