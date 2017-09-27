Cavani, Neymar to share penalty responsibility, says PSG coach

Paris, Sep 27 (IANS) Paris Saint Germain coach Unai Emery avoided a recent controversy over who should take penalties for the team during press conference ahead of a Champions League match against Bayern Munich.

The dispute arose during a French Ligue 1 match against Olympique Lyon, when PSG's summer signing, Brazil forward Neymar became involved in a disagreement with his Uruguay teammate Edinson Cavani over who should be allowed to take a penalty kick, reports Efe news agency.

"We have a lot of players who are ready to take spot kicks and that want to. With statistics in mind, I want Cavani and Neymar to share this responsibility," Emery said on Tuesday.

"We will try to get a lot of penalties so both have opportunities to take it," Emery added.

He revealed that he has talked with both players, giving no further details.

"I told them how things would be on the field and also regarding to penalties," he said.

He considered the next match as test for PSG's form since they are going to face a "great team that has history, and want to win the competition".

