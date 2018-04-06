Cauvery row: DMK organises all party meet in Chennai

The main opposition party DMK has organised a meeting over the formation of Cauvery Management Board in Chennai on Friday. The meeting was attended by all the opposition parties including Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK), Viduthalai Tamil Puligal Katchi (VTPK) and Social Democratic Party of India, who had participated in the protest on Thursday. The parties in Tamil Nadu have been demanding formation of Cauvery Management Board from the Centre.