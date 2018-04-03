Cauvery issue: Tamil Nadu CM, Deputy CM begin hunger strike against Centre

Tamil Nadu's ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party on Tuesday observed one-day hunger strike across the state. The hunger strike was observed to protest against the Central government's failure to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) despite a Supreme Court order. Chief Minister K. Palaniswami along with Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam participated in the strike in Chennai. Ministers and other leaders are taking part in the strike in different parts of the State. The fast is being held to condemn the Centre for not having constituted the Cauvery Management Board within six weeks, as stipulated by the Supreme Court.