Cauvery issue: AIADMK stages protest in front of Parliament

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) staged a protest in front of the parliament over Cauvery issue in the national capital on Thursday. The furious AIADMK members were demanding special Assembly session to discuss the setting up of Cauvery Management Board (CMB) as directed by the Supreme Court. Earlier AIADMK submitted a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, four legislators of the AIADMK said the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to constitute CMB within six weeks.