Caused severe damage to terror infrastructure in PoK: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on October 20 shared information on Indian Army's action in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) where four terror launch pads were struck. He said that the Army was getting information about terrorists' infiltration ahead of the Diwali. He said the Army got the information that the terrorists camps in Pir Panjal Range were active and some of the terrorists tried to infiltrate into India from Tangdhar, hence it was decided to attack on the terrorists launch pads. "We have the coordinates of where these camps have emerged, we have caused severe damage to terrorists infrastructure across and let me tell you that the terrorists' camps opposite Tangdhar and Kiral sector have been destroyed," said Rawat. Indian Army launched a military offensive as it attacked four terror launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on October 20. The terror launch pads were situated in PoK's Neelam Valley.