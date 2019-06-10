Caught on Camera: Bihar MLA forcibly dancing and hugging women

In a bizarre incident, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA was caught on camera dancing with a girl in Moreh town on India-Myanmar border. According to reports, RJD leader Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav was reportedly on a study tour in Manipur. In the video clip that has been shared widely, Mr. Yadav is seen dancing away and trying to grab hold of the girl's shoulder even when she removes his hand. All the men were seen dancing try to hug the young woman, who looks reluctant.