Cattle rehabilitation centre initiates bull safari in western India

A cattle rehabilitation centre in Rajasthan has decided to initiate a unique cow and bull safari in the city with an aim to educate people about the bovines and their different breeds. Located in the city of Jaipur, the Hingonia cow rehabilitation centre has a plan to accommodate 22,000 cows and bulls of mostly indigenous breeds. The safari is all set to begin in August this year, after Janmashtami, the birth celebration of Hindu god Krishna. Tourists will get a guided tour to learn about the aboriginal breeds of cows, feed them, clean them and even milk the cattle. The facility will also include 'machan' huts for them to even stay. The tourists would also be able to traverse the entire enclosure by experiencing a safari ride on bullock carts and relish the sweets made out of cow milk. Rajasthan is the first state in India which boasts of a ministry set up for the protection and development of cows and cattle. There are more than 13 million bovines in Rajasthan about half of which are in cow shelter homes