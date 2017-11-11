Catlin wins EurAsia Perak Championship

Malaysia, Nov 11 (IANS) American John Catlin carded a five-under-par 67 to win the PGM EurAsia Perak Championship golf tournament here on Saturday.

This is the second Asian Development Tour (ADT) title for Catlin.

The 26-year-old, who had won his maiden ADT title in 2016, traded seven birdies for two bogeys for a winning total of 16-under-par 272 and a seven-stroke triumph over Australian Martin Dive (279).

Catlin started the round in slow fashion and lost his one stroke lead when he three-putted his first hole and made bogey.

He soon found his momentum with two birdies on holes four and five before dropping a shot on the sixth to turn in 36.

From then on, he nailed four more birdies on his way home and sealed the deal with a birdie on hole 18.

Both Martin Dive of Australia and Thailand's Panuwat Muenlek maintained their round three positions at second and third place respectively with their final round scores of 73.

Masaru Takahashi of Japan carded the lowest score of the day with his final round 64 to finish a commendable tied seventh. He now leads the ADT Order of Merit with Pannakorn Uthaipas of Thailand in second place.

Catlin took home a winner's prize purse of $8,265 which propelled him to third place on the ADT Order of Merit.

He will take a week off before his next ADT event at the PGM GlobalOne Championship to be held at Saujana Golf and Country Club in Malaysia.

--IANS

ajb/dg