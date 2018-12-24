Cathedral in Coimbatore promotes communal harmony during Christmas celebrations

India is the only multi-religious country where people of all faiths live together with complete harmony and peace. United in a common chord of brotherhood and amity, people of the country celebrate this religious diversity through number of occasions to keep the spirit of oneness alive. In this array of events, Samathuva Christmas was recently celebrated in Coimbatore's Saint Michael's Cathedral where religious leaders of different communities gathered under one roof. Have a look. Christmas, the most auspicious occasion of Christians is just round the corner... Several pre Christmas parties are being organised across the country to set the stage for this big day. But making this party a way to promote communal harmony, seems to be a completely different and unique concept that was recently adopted by Coimbatore's Roman Catholic and CSI Diocese, as they jointly celebrated 'Samathuva Christmas'. Religious Leaders of different faiths; Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Jainism and many others were invited to be part of this grand celebration so as to spread the message of brotherhood.