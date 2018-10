The Gujarat government is giving final touches to the 'the world's tallest statue,' known as 'The Statue of Unity.' It is built as a memorial to the 'Iron Man of India' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The gargantuan statue will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, Sardar Patel's 143rd birth anniversary. 'The Statue of Unity' is 182-feet high and is built on the river island called Sadhu Bet near Vadodara.