Catalan crisis no issue for Girona-Real Madrid game

Madrid, Oct 28 (IANS) Real Madrid look for their 14th consecutive away win in the La Liga football tournament when they face recently promoted Girona on Sunday afternoon.

The game goes ahead in the middle of the Catalan independence crisis, which had provoked fears that the game could be postponed because of possible hostility to the side from the Spanish capital from local fans, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, both Girona club President, Delfi Geli and the Mayor of Girona have guaranteed the game will go ahead with no problems with Geli commenting that Girona were "prepared to welcome one of the best teams in the world and we want our supporters to enjoy it."

"The game will be a celebration of football," he assured.

In sporting terms Real Madrid go into the weekend five points behind Liga Santander leaders, FC Barcelona, although that gap could have opened to 8 if Barca are able to win in Bilbao on Saturday evening.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will make wholesale changes to the side he fielded in the King's Cup on Thursday, with only goalkeeper Kiko Casilla and young right back Achraf repeating in the starting 11.

Dani Carvajal has recovered from his chest infection, but is still getting back to match fitness, while Gareth Bale has still not fully recovered from his calf injury.

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, who still has only one league goal this campaign will lead the attack, with Marcelo at left back and Sergio Ramos partnering Rafael Varene in central defense, while Tony Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro play in midfield.

Girona claimed a morale boosting win away to Deportivo la Coruna last Monday and have shown themselves to be a well-organized and hard-working side, whose main problem is that despite their hard work at times they struggle to score goals.

--IANS

sam/vm