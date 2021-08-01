CAT 2021: Exam Date Announced, Registration to Begin on August 4; Check Important Details

New Delhi, August 1: The much awaited announcement regrading CAT 2021 is out. As per a recent notification, the Common Admission Test 2021 will be conducted on November 28 this year in three session. The registration for the same is due to begin from August 4 at 10 am and will end on September 15 at 5 pm. A registration fee of Rs 1,100 for SC, ST and PwD candidates and Rs 2,200 for other candidates will be payable. Aspirants will be able to download the admit card for the entrance test from October 27 at 5 pm. 67% Indians Prefer US for Higher Education: Report.

Any person with a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA ( 45 per cent in case of candidates belonging to ST, SC and PWD categories) awarded by any University or educational institution incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as a University is eligible to apply for the exam. Students in final year of Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification can also apply for the same. Student Enrollment in Higher Education Grows by 11.4% From 2015-16 to 2019-20, Says Government Report.

Check CAT 2021 Important Dates Here:

Registration Begins August 4, 2021 Registration Ends September 15, 2021 Release of Admit Cards October 27, 2021 Exam Day November 28, 2021

The examination will be conducted across 158 cities and candidates will be able to select six preferences for the same. As per the notification, the scores for Common Admission Test 2021 will likely be declared by the second week of January, 2022.

CAT 2021 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Managements as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of offered by the institution. CAT is a highly sought after exam for students wanting to pursue post graduate business and other management courses. Lakhs of aspirants every year sit for the exam.