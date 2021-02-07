Uttarakhand Flash Floods: 7 Dead, 17 Missing; Toll Likely to Rise

Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, 7 February was struck by tragedy after flash floods triggerd by a glacier burst left at least seven people dead and at least 170 missing, according to official figures released by the State Disaster Management Center as of midnight.

While authorities expect the death toll to rise, most of the missing individuals are believed to be workers working at the Rishi Ganga power project. The breach has triggered massive flooding along Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers.

At least 12 people who were trapped in the Tapovan Tunnel after it was blocked following the breach were rescued by the Indo Tibeten Border Police (ITBP), while 30 others still remain trapped.

Extensive Operations Underway; Bodies Still Being Recovered

The Uttarakhand state government and the Centre sprung into action with Prime Minister Narendra Modi having discussed the situation with CM Trivendra Singh Rawat four times on Sunday.

Along with the ITBP, the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force (IAF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) have also been deployed for the search and rescue operations.

Indian Air Force PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi told ANI that all the specialised personnel who were airlifted from Delhi have reached Dehradun.

Amrendra Kumar Sengar, IG NDRF said that a lot of bodies are still being recovered since they are away from the incident site due to a speedy and strong flow of water.

“Since the flow of water was very fast initially, bodies are being recovered far away from the incident site. Some are trapped in deep areas and others in tunnels, so there is issue of access,” he told ANI.

Two C-130J Super Hercules with three companies of NDRF and 15 tonnes of other loads and equipment were sent from Hindan airbase in Ghaziabad to the affected areas. An additional ALH deployed at Joshimath has undertaken reccee of affected areas, according to the Indian Air Force twitter handle.

An Air Commodore-rank officer has been deployed at Jolly Grant by Air Force as Task Force commander to coordinate aerial effort for rescue operations.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat is monitoring military efforts for rescue operations. The military station near Rishikesh is coordinating the rescue and relief operation. The situation is also being monitored by the army headquarters. About 600 army personnel have been sent to flood-affected areas.

A DRDO team of snow and avalanche experts from its newly-created Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment would be reaching the site on Monday to assess the situation, DRDO officials said.

ITBP rescues 12 People from Tapovan Tunnel; 30 Still Trapped

At least 12 people were rescued from the Tapovan tunnel while 30 others still remain trapped after it was blocked following the glacier burst, the ITBP said on Sunday.

The 30 people are said to be trapped in tunnel number 1.

ITBP Public Relations Officer (PRO) Vivek Pandey told ANI that initially 16 people were reported to be rescued but there were only 12.

In a press release, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that the rescue work at the National Thermal Power Corporation’s tunnel had to be halted due to a rise in water level.

Earlier visuals shared by ITBP showed personnel helping people clamber out of the tunnel. ITBP personnel were later seen carrying rescued persons on stretchers to the nearest road for medical treatment.

PM Modi, Home Minister Shah Take Stock of Situation

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to say that they have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work, and relief operations. “Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand,” PM Modi wrote.

The Home Minister said that maximum assistance will be provided to ensure minimum loss of life and property.

इस कठिन समय में मोदी सरकार उत्तराखंड की जनता के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर खड़ी है।



NDRF, ITBP और SDRF की टीमें वहां पहुंच गई हैं, वायुसेना को भी अलर्ट पर रखा गया है।



While PM Modi approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the deceased, the state government too promised financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each.

‘Saving Lives Our Priority’: CM Rawat

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Rawat reached Reni village in Chamoli district and was briefed on the situation by the Indian Army and ITBP officials.

Addressing the media later in the day, Rawat said that only experts can tell the reason behind the glacier burst and the government is currently focused on saving lives.

“The Indian Army has reached the spot, a team of NDRF that has reached Dehradun is en route to Chamoli. Doctors have camped there. A team of 60 SDRF personnel with equipment have also reached the spot,” he told the media, as quoted by ANI.

“Five locals including shepherds with their 180 sheep and goats swept away in the flash flood. We are assuming that around 125 people are missing. The number can be higher,” he said.

Sharing helpline numbers, Rawat asked those stuck in affected areas or those in need of help to call on: 1070 or 9557444

Politicians, Ministers Offer Support; Condolences Pour in from Across the World

Several Indian politicians and ministers from across party lines, inclusing Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh and others expressed grief and offered condolences.

The US State Department also expressed condolences for the deceased.

“Our deepest condolences to those affected by the glacier burst and landslide in India. We grieve with the family and friends of the deceased and extend our hopes for a speedy and full recovery for the injured,” it said.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with India following the tragedy.

“France expresses its full solidarity with India, after a glacier burst in the Uttarakhand province, leading to the disappearance of over 100 people. Our thoughts are with them and their families,” Macron said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)

