'Caste-based census need of hour,' says CPI(M) MLA before meeting with PM Modi

CPI(M) MLA from Bihar Ajay Kumar (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): CPI(M) MLA from Bihar Ajay Kumar who is part of the delegation that will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to discuss caste-based census, said the issue is the need of the hour.

Speaking to ANI, Ajay Kumar said, "We told the chief minister that we should meet Prime Minister because the caste-based census is the need of the hour. Caste-based exploitation takes place even today. A caste-based census will be like a mirror to help rectify this. So, we will meet Prime Minister Modi today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar."

"Caste-based census is a question related to society. Through this, it will be known who does what work. Why is the central government trying to run away from the caste-based Census. Such resolutions have been passed twice in the assembly of Bihar. The caste census will clearly show who is being exploited and who is exploiting," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and a minister in Bihar Cabinet Janak Ram said that whatever decision Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes on the caste-based census should be acceptable to everyone.

"I am part of the delegation led by Nitish Kumar Ji that will meet Prime Minister today. On the issue of the caste-based census, whatever decision the Prime Minister takes should be acceptable to us," Janak Ram told ANI.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led ten parties delegation including Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and others will meet PM Modi on Monday at 11 am to demand caste-based census.

Besides Bihar Chief Minister, other members of the delegation will be RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who is also the minister for education and parliamentary affairs, former Chief Minister and President of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi, Congress legislature party leader Ajeet Sharma and BJP leader and Bihar minister Janak Ram, CPI-ML legislature party leader Mahboob Alam, Akhtarul Imam of AIMIM, Mukesh Sahni of VIP, Suryakant Paswan of CPI and Ajay Kumar of CPI(M).

"Caste-based Census would be not just for Bihar, people in the whole country will benefit from this," Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said after arriving in the national capital on Sunday. (ANI)