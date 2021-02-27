‘Casper’s Home Trust’ awarded for contribution towards animal welfare

Agra (UP), Feb 27 (ANI): An Animal Welfare Organization, named ‘Casper’s Home Trust’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra has been awarded internationally for its contribution towards animal rights and welfare. The organization has been awarded the prestigious ‘Shining World Compassion Award’ by ‘The Supreme Master Ching Hai International Association’ for working extraordinarily during the COVID-19 lockdown in India. ‘Casper’s Home Trust’ is a rescue and rehab home for the distressed animals. Speaking to ANI, the Chief Trustee of Casper’s Home Trust Vineeta Arora said, “I run a dog shelter in Agra. The municipal corporation has allotted me a piece of land for carrying out my shelter. I am grateful to them. Our team has worked tremendously hard during this lockdown period. I am super proud of my team. It is because of them that we have received this 'Shining Compassion World' award. I am absolutely surprised to receive this award.” “One of my journals on animal rights and welfare was published in National Geographic. It is from there where the Association got to know about our work. We have not only made our Casper’s Home Trust proud but also Agra proud,” she added. “On a daily basis, we used to serve dogs of various localities in Agra with food, water and provide them treatment in case of any ailment. We have also prevented several animal cruelty activities not only for dogs but also for horses, donkeys etc,” Vineeta further stated. Vineeta Arora received the award on behalf of Abhimanyu Arora who is the President of Casper’s Home Trust. A woman who was presenting the award to Vineeta Arora said, “I hope people honour you and recognize you across the globe. I am so glad that you have youngsters in your team. You are motivating them, inspiring them and they are and your team have done this work.”