Casio to release EDIFICE Scuderia Toro Rosso limited edition watch

Tokyo [Japan], Aug.29 (ANI): Casio Computer Co., Ltd. has announced the release of a new addition to the EDIFICE line of metal sport watches, which combine dynamic design with advanced technology. The EQB-800TR is a new partnership model with the Formula One team Scuderia Toro Rosso.

Casio became an official partner of the Scuderia Toro Rosso racing team in January 2016. The company believes the team's youthful dynamism, momentum, and passionate pursuit of speed, paired with its racing cars powered by outstanding technological innovations, make Scuderia Toro Rosso a perfect match for the EDIFICE brand concept of "Speed and Intelligence."

The EQB-800TR is based on the latest EDIFICE model, RACE LAP CHRONOGRAPH EQB-800, which features Connected Engine and is designed to be a full-fledged motor sports chronograph.

Connected Engine connects to a time server via a paired smartphone. This ensures the watch displays accurate local time anywhere in the world and also automatically updates the daylight saving time and time zone information.

As a partnership model, the new EQB-800TR was developed in a process of interviews with the racing team and was inspired by their racecars. As a result, a unique model was created with special details including those on the exterior and dial.

The bezel has a double-layer design and is made of carbon fiber, which is found in most parts of a racecar. The watch has excellent shock resistance and sporty detailing that is beautiful to behold.

In addition, a Heat Gradation IP technique was used to produce the vividly distinct multi-color effect on the lower layer of the bezel and on the edges of the inset dials.

This design feature was inspired by the metal exhaust pipe of an actual racecar, which is colorized by the high heat generated during racing. The glass employs sapphire crystal, while the band is made from CORDURA® fabric and leather, which is stronger than ordinary nylon fabric. The team logo has been emblazoned on the back plate and carbon fiber band loop, while the partnership logo is found on the packaging, giving it a special feeling suitable for an exceptional model.

As with the base model, the EQB-800TR features Target Time Indicator, which starts a countdown 10 seconds before reaching the target lap time. Also, by uploading recorded lap times from the watch to a paired smartphone, the data can be viewed as a list or graph. This partnership model not only conveys a strong motor sports feel, but also has plenty of practical functions. (ANI)