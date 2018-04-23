Casio G-Shock named title sponsor for Indian Extreme Nationals 2.0

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) G-Shock from Casio watches on Monday announced its association with the 'Indian Extreme Nationals 2.0, organised by the Extreme Sports Association of India (XSAI) for the second year running.

The Indian Extreme Nationals is a nationwide competition for extreme sports lovers and enthusiasts showcasing the potential for this niche sports genre in the country.

Commenting on the association with Casio's G Shock, Sunil Kutty Menon, President of XSAI said: "It gives us immense pleasure to associate Indian Extreme Nationals with Casio's G -- Shock, fuelling our core objective is to get all the athlete communities of these sports together and grow the culture among Indian youth.

"We believe that the infrastructure will grow organically with extreme culture growth. We also want to offer maximum international exposure to our Skateboarding and BMX athletes."

A total of 140 athletes will compete in the Indian Extreme Nationals 2.0.

