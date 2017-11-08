Casillas wins 2017 Golden Foot award

Monaco, Nov 8 (IANS) Veteran Spanish international goalkeeper Iker Casillas was awarded the 2017 Golden Foot award at the Hotel de Paris here.

The 36-year-old won the award which is in recognition of the long-standing achievements of the player in terms of both skills and personality.

Expressing his happiness on winning the award, the FC Porto goalkeeper on Tuesday tweeted: "Very happy with the #GoldenFoot2017. Thank you for all the support."

Forwards Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez were among the others who were nominated along side Casillas for the 2017 Golden Foot award.

--IANS

sam/dg