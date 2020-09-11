As Cases Soar in Rest of India, Why Lakshadweep Remains COVID-Free

While the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc across the length and breadth of India, Lakshwadeep has so far been spared from featuring in the Union Health Ministry's list of ever-increasing numbers.

Far away from metropolises of Mumbai and Delhi, where daily cases go by the thousands, Lakshadweep – India's smallest Union territory off the southwestern coast – has recorded no COVID-19 case officially so far. With the pandemic now more than seven months old in India, this has been, by no means, an easy feat.

So what is it that this archipelago of 36 islands has done to ensure it remains COVID-free? Was daily life never disrupted there, with its residents never having to live with a 'new normal'? And how could its natural advantage of being geographically isolated turn into a disadvantage if a COVID-19 case was to land there?

How Has Lakshadweep Managed to Evade Corona?

An elaborate mechanism of screening, testing and quarantine has been cited as the reason why Lakshadweep – with a population of just over 64,000– has been able to prevent any influx of coronavirus infections so far.

Dr Muneer Manikfaan, a doctor based in Lakshadweep's Mincoy island, says measures such as screening of passengers as well as putting a stop to both domestic and foreign tourism, started very early on.

"(In the initial stage), including March, April and May, there was an inflow from the mainland. Because lots of students are there, people who have migrated there, working there, a lot of people are there... especially in Kerala... (Getting people back) was a hectic job for the administration... And they did it remarkably well...," he tells The Quint over the phone from Minicoy.

In fact, according to the administration, pre-boarding screening of passengers travelling by sea as well as by air had started in the early part of February itself. In India, as a whole, universal screening for all international flights was announced by the government on 4 March.

Meanwhile, Abdul Salam, a resident of Andrott island working as a journalist with Doordarshan and All India Radio, speaks of a "risk" that the Lakshadweep administration took in the beginning – at the time when the lockdown was not imposed – in bringing scores of people back to the islands.

But that "risk" ended up having a positive impact, he points out, in that when the COVID-19 cases started rising in the 'mainland', the administration had been already able to bring a significant number of the islanders back to Lakshadweep. In the meantime, among the timely measures introduced by the administration was making testing compulsory and bringing down the number of ports serving as an entry point to the islands for people to just one – in Kochi.

Then there has been the long-winding procedure of quarantine for incoming passengers that has helped the islands remain COVID-free.

This has entailed a seven-day quarantine in Kochi, followed by a COVID-19 test before being allowed to board the ship. Even after reaching Lakshadweep, another 14 days of home quarantine is mandated for these passengers.

