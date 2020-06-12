Cases in Delhi 40 Times More Than in Noida, Ghaziabad: UP to SC

Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, 12 June, informed the Supreme Court that it will have to continue the travel restrictions imposed while going to Delhi since the number of COVID-19 cases in national capital are almost 40 times that of Noida and Ghaziabad, reports ANI.

The state government has stated that it will allow those involved in essential services services.

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 480 new cases of coronavirus, increasing the state’s tally to 12,088.

Agra continues to be the worst-hit district with 999 total COVID-19 cases, followed by 788 in Noida, 604 in Kanpur, 585 in Meerut, 554 in Ghaziabad and 512 in Lucknow.



While Delhi has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases with the daily tally reaching almost 1,000, Noida has seen far fewer positive cases. However, on Thursday, the suburb witnessed 28 fresh cases, which included an eight-year-old child.





The 28 fresh cases have been reported from across the Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Most cases have been reported from urban clusters. Thursday's figures take the total active cases to 247 in the district while the number of total cured cases stands at 477.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS)

