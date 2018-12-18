Case study on RK Laxman's portrayal of India's social, political facets should be done: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was in Mumbai's Raj Bhawan to release a book, 'Timeless Laxman'. The book is based on cartoonist RK Lakshman's life and little known facts. The PM, while praising the cartoonist suggested that a case study should be done on India's social, political and psychological history through cartoon which would show how Laxman has connected all these facets of society through cartoon. He said, "Laxman was a component which resided in common people. I would request that Maharashtra's University should do a case study of India's social, political and psychological history through cartoon. This would show Laxman connected these facets through cartoon. This would later on be useful for coming generations."