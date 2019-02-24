Case of fraud filed against Sonakshi Sinha in UP

Lucknow, Feb 24 (IANS) A case of fraud has been registered against Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Four others have also been named in the police complaint alleging that the actress along with four others -- Malvika Punjabi, Dhumil Thakkar, Edgar Sakaria and Abhishek Sinha -- have defrauded the complainant of Rs 32 lakh.

In the police complaint, Pramod Sharma has said that an amount of Rs 32 lakh had been transferred to Sonakshi's account for her presence at an event but she did not turn up.

Accusing the police of inaction, Sharma had consumed poison recently but was saved.

A police official said that they have registered a case after a probe into the matter and the organiser was trying to unnecessarily exert pressure on them by acts like consuming poison. The official told IANS that the India Fashion and Beauty Award programme had been organised on September 30 last year.

Talent Full On Company was roped in for the event and after talking to the private secretary of Sonakshi, Rs 32 lakh was deposited in her account. At the last minute however, Sonakshi cancelled her appearance causing losses to the organisers.

--IANS

md/nn/bg