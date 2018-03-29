Case filed against Kerala Ranji player Rohan Prem for fake certificate

Thiruvananthapuram, March 29 (IANS) The Accountant General (AG) office, under the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, has filed a case against Kerala cricketer Rohan Prem who was ousted from his job as auditor for producing a fake degree certificate.

Speaking to IANS, an official of the AG's office here said that Prem had joined as an auditor here in 2015.

"The AG's office here, after sending a letter to the University in Uttar Pradesh where Prem is believed to have studied for his graduation, got a reply from that university that no such student in the name of Rohan Prem has studied here. Suspicious of it, the office sought a reply from Prem, but failing to get a response he was terminated last year and when the matter was reported to the CAG he insisted that a police case should be filed and it has been done at the local police station here," said the official who did not wish to be identified.

Prem, 31, is a former Kerala state cricket captain and played most of the matches in the just concluded Ranji season last month.

The AG's office filed the case at the Cantonment Police station located next door to the state secretariat and the police confirmed to IANS that a case has been registered and a probe has begun.

Prem could have got away had he applied for the job of a data entry operator as the minimum qualification for that post is Plus 2, while for the post of auditor, one should be a graduate.

--IANS

