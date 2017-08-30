CAS rejects Bolivia appeal against docked points

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 30 (IANS) The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has rejected two appeals from Bolivia against a decision to dock the team World Cup qualifying points for fielding an ineligible player.

World football governing body, FIFA ruled that Bolivia breached its rules when Nelson Cabrera was introduced as a late substitute in their 2-0 victory over Peru in La Paz last September and again in the 0-0 draw with Chile in Santiago five days later. Cabrera, 33, had previously played for Paraguay, the country of his birth, reports Xinhua news agency.

Peru and Chile were awarded 3-0 wins while Bolivia was issued with a fine.

On Tuesday, CAS said it upheld the penalty, dismissing Bolivia's claim that FIFA did not have the right to initiate an investigation into the matter.

"The [CAS] panel dismissed such arguments finding that FIFA had the right to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Bolivia under the [FIFA Disciplinary Code] within a time limit of two years," the Swiss body said on Tuesday.

The decision means two-time World Cup champions Argentina remain fifth in the South American zone (CONMEBOL) qualifying standings, a point behind fourth-placed Chile with four rounds remaining.

The top four teams at the end of the CONMEBOL tournament will earn an automatic place at next year's World Cup in Russia while the fifth-ranked side will book a playoff spot.

