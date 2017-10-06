Carvalho handed 7 month prison sentence for tax fraud

Madrid, Oct 6 (IANS) A Spanish court on Friday handed Portuguese defender Ricardo Carvalho a seven-month prison sentence for two tax crimes in 2011 and in relation to his image rights in 2012 after a deal was struck with prosecutors.

The court also fined the former Real Madrid player, who acknowledged the charges against him, 142,822 euros ($167,216), although the state attorney had asked for a one-year jail sentence and a 300,000 euro ($351,691.5) fine, reports Efe.

The court said that the player had paid back the evaded taxes amounting to 545,981 euro ($640,146.34) and confessed before his trail.

The 39-year-old Carvalho spent two seasons at Real Madrid between June 2010-June 2012.

Carvalho joined Chinese Shanghai SIPG in 2017 after three years in Monaco.

In Spain, jail sentences under two years tend to be served under probation.

--IANS

tri/dg