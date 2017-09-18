Carvajal extends contract with Real Madrid until 2022

Madrid, Sep 18 (IANS) Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has extended his contract to stay with La Liga's defending champions until 2022, the Spanish football club announced on Monday.

Real Madrid said in a statement released on its official website that the Spain defender signed the extension in the Santiago Bernabeu boardroom alongside club president Florentino Perez, reports Efe news agency.

"The full-back will remain with the club until 30 June 2022," the note read.

Carvajal said he was grateful to the Spanish club and "couldn't be happier," stressing that his goal was to claim as many trophies as possible in the coming period, having already won every title.

"It's another important day to remember in my life after extending my contract with the club that means the world to me, the club that has seen me grow," the 25-year-old Spaniard said.

Carvajal, who joined Real Madrid in 2013, acknowledged that he received offers every season, but he did not even consider them because his only desire was to be at Real Madrid.

"When someone is as certain as I am, I want to always be here, I don't even bother listening to the offers," he pointed out.

Carvajal praised coach Zinedine Zidane, noting that the Frenchman bet on him from the first moment he arrived at Real Madrid and he is "unbelievably grateful" to him for that confidence.

Carvajal, who started at the Real Madrid academy, moved to Bayer Leverkusen in 2012, but returned a year later to the Spanish club.

--IANS

sam/bg