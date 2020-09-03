CarryMinati Urges Authorities to Not Delay SSC Results After Demanding Postponement of JEE and NEET Entrance Exams as #SpeakUpForSSCRailwaysStudents Trends on Twitter

While the country demands JEE and NEET exams to be postponed keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic, each day is like a tussle between the students and the authorities. Netizens have now taken over social media posting against delay in SSC results. They have been joined by popular YouTuber CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar who requested the authorities to " help the future stars of the economy". People who have given the SSC exams are waiting for government jobs and this delay in results is only adding to the injury. There will be a long recruitment notification that will follow post-SSC result declaration. #SpeakUpForSSCRailwaysStudents is trending on Twitter and mow CarryMinati has joined hands with the students to put his popularity in favour of the needy students. He cited in the request tweet that he has been getting many messages about how the delay in SSC results is affecting him.

Lakhs of students have been tweeting on the micro-blogging platform claiming that the recruitment process would take more than 3-4 years to complete that may affect their career in turn. "850 days have passed since the notification, 247 days have passed since Tier 3. Even after the result declaration, Tier 4 would be conducted and then again aspirants will have to wait for their joining," a candidate tweeted.

CarryMinati took to Twitter to write, "This never ending wait for the results is frustrating for the students. My pressing plea, on behalf of millions of students messaging me is for the concerned authorities to help the future stars of the economy! #SpeakUpForSSCRailwaysStudents". Here's CarryMinati's tweet:

This never ending wait for the results is frustrating for the students. My pressing plea, on behalf of millions of students messaging me is for the concerned authorities to help the future stars of the economy! #SpeakUpForSSCRailwaysStudents — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) September 3, 2020





Many students are still requesting the government to postpone Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, JEE Advanced and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, scheduled to be held in September, 2020. YouTubers, Ajey Nagar, aka CarryMinati, Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani too spoke up in support of students demanding to postpone JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET entrance exams. The YouTubers requested the government on behalf of the students to postpone the entrance exams for a later date. The admit card for JEE Main 2020 exam was released and the same for NEET is expected soon but the entrance exam dates have students battling for the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 to be postponed.