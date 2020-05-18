Carry on With Life: Teltumbde’s Last Message to Kin Before Arrest

“One name, ‘Anand’, had come up during the Bhima Koregaon violence probe and they connected it to Anand Teltumbde. And our entire life turned upside down.”

Noted Dalit rights activist and author, Anand Teltumbde, surrendered to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on 14 April, as directed by the Supreme Court. One month since his arrest, his wife, Rama Teltumbde, also the granddaughter of Dr. BR Ambedkar, shared how life changed completely since 20 August, 2018, when police had come knocking on their door in connection with the violence that took place in Bhima Koregaon in January that year.

The Last Call to Daughters Before Surrender

But before surrender, Teltumbde completed an important task. He called his two daughter, who stay abroad, and said, “You must carry on with your lives.”

An old photo of Anand Teltumbde with his daughters. More

Rama Teltumbde said, “He told me also to carry on with life normally. But it is extremely difficult.”

Teltumbde is now shifted to Mumbai’s Taloja jail, where his wife cannot visit him regularly. “When he was in NIA custody, they allowed me to meet him daily for one hour. I used to go everyday to give him moral support,” Rama said.

She added, “Now I don’t even know how he is or in what condition he is living in. I get extremely worried sometimes.”

An old photo of Anand Teltumbde with his wife, Rama. More

Also Read: Pune Police Violated Procedures in Bhima Koregaon Case: Report

'Lost All Hopes When Supreme Court Rejected Our Bail Plea’

Teltumbde and several other civil liberties activists were booked under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly having Maoist links and conspiring to overthrow the government.

As per the police, the activists had made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meet held in Pune on 31 December 2017, which it said triggered violence the next day.

Teltumbde and Navlakha were given interim protection by the Bombay High Court while their pre-arrest bail pleas were being heard.

After HC rejected their applications, the duo approached the Supreme Court. On 17 March 2020, the apex court rejected their pleas and directed them to surrender within three weeks. On 9 April, the SC granted the duo another week to surrender by way of last chance.

Anand Teltumbde worked as a management professor at Goa Institute of Management. More

Story continues